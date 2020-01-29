South Africa

'Cheesed off' customer fires gunshots after focaccia didn't meet expectations

29 January 2020 - 11:25 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A customer who ordered a pizza without cheese (focaccia) was outraged when it was served - without cheese.The picture shows an olive and feta focaccia.
A customer who ordered a pizza without cheese (focaccia) was outraged when it was served - without cheese.The picture shows an olive and feta focaccia.
Image: Sean Calitz

A patron who didn't know his focaccia from a traditional pizza base allegedly became abusive towards staff and customers at a Johannesburg eatery at the weekend.

The incident took place at an Andiccio pizza outlet, where the unknown customer placed an order for a focaccia with toppings. He became agitated when his order came and there was no cheese on the base.

“After coming forward to collect his pizza, he noticed there was no cheese and approached our staff immediately, visibly aggravated,” said Clara Namnick, Andiccio’s marketing manager.

“Our staff calmly explained that he had selected a focaccia base pizza on his order form, which clearly indicated that it did not include any cheese.

“He then became incredibly aggressive and verbally abusive towards our staff, and as a result the customers in the store came to our staff’s defence and they continued to argue with the customer directly.

On exiting the store, the gentleman pulled out his gun and, on driving away from the store, he released two shots into the air,” Namnick said.

The business was thankful nobody was injured, she said.

“Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards to collect evidence and take statements from both customers and staff. A case has been opened,” said Namnick.

Police have been approached for comment.

MORE

Police offer cash reward for Melville and Mary Fitzgerald Square shooter/s

Police in Gauteng are offering cash rewards for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrator or ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  2. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News
  3. WATCH | Motorist drives into elderly woman carrying baby in Ventersburg South Africa
  4. Tshwane metro cop arrested for 'extorting bribes' from motorists South Africa
  5. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X