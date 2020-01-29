Chinese New Year festivities in Joburg postponed as a precaution after coronavirus outbreak

The planned Chinese New Year festivities in Cyrildene, Johannesburg, on Saturday have been postponed.

“We just want to take the precaution for health and safety, because of the coronavirus overseas [in Wuhan]. We don’t want to do large gatherings as a precaution for health,” said Paulette Leong from the Chinese Association.

Leong said there had been no new date set as yet.

According to the Chinese zodiac, it’s a year of the rat.

Saturday marked the start of a seven-day holiday for those celebrating in China.