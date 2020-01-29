South Africa

Dudu Myeni's delinquency case starts after dismissal of yet another application

29 January 2020 - 15:29 By ERNEST MABUZA
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's delinquency case got under way on Wednesday.
Image: RAYMOND PRESTON

The application by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa) to declare former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni a delinquent director began with opening statements from Outa and Saapa on Wednesday.

But this was not before Pretoria high court judge Ronel Tolmay dismissed another application by Myeni on the day.

Tolmay dismissed Myeni’s application for leave to appeal against the court’s refusal on December 2 to allow her to amend her original plea.

The reason for the dismissal of Myeni’s application was that it was filed after the deadline for such an application.

She had allegedly wanted to change her plea to deny personal involvement in wrongdoing and shift responsibility to SAA's executive management.

The dismissal of her application follows the dismissal of another application on Tuesday. Myeni lost an application for leave to appeal against Outa's legal standing to bring the case.

Outa said while Myeni’s lawyers told the court they now intended to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal, Tolmay said this would not stop the case, which began with opening statements from Outa and Saapa advocate Carol Steinberg.

In March 2017, Outa and Saapa brought an application to declare Myeni a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act, based on her actions while chairing the SAA board.

If declared such, Myeni will not be able to be a director at any entity.

