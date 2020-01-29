Dudu Myeni's delinquency case starts after dismissal of yet another application

The application by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa) to declare former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni a delinquent director began with opening statements from Outa and Saapa on Wednesday.

But this was not before Pretoria high court judge Ronel Tolmay dismissed another application by Myeni on the day.

Tolmay dismissed Myeni’s application for leave to appeal against the court’s refusal on December 2 to allow her to amend her original plea.

The reason for the dismissal of Myeni’s application was that it was filed after the deadline for such an application.