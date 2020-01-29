Eight arrested after brothers stoned to death in 'mob justice' attack
Two siblings were stoned to death at Letebejane Village, Limpopo, during an apparent mob justice incident.
The brothers, Lukas and Willem Seloma, were accused of having a hand in the disappearance of a man last year.
“According to the preliminary police investigations, the brutal attacks followed an incident that occurred last year on June 13, when a 23-year-old man, Peter “Mapito” Phahlamohlaka, allegedly disappeared while fishing in the Olifants River [Lepelle] with the two brothers,” said provincial spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
He said police were notified at the time, but a search yielded no leads. A missing person's case was opened.
Desperate to find answers, community members mobilised and attacked the brothers at their homes in January 13, but police intervened. A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened.
Mojapelo said the community gathered again and went on a rampage last Thursday, demanding the brothers reveal the whereabouts of Phahlamohlaka.
“The unrest situation continued until [Monday night], when community members allegedly dragged the brothers to the nearby mountain and stoned them to death,” he said.
“On arrival at the scene, [police] made the gruesome discovery of the two bodies covered with tree branches. They apparently wanted to torch them. The crowd had dispersed,” said Mojapelo.
The police at Rakgoadi, outside Groblersdal, have since arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder.
Aged 19 to 44, they are expected to appear in the Motetema magistrate's court on charges of murder and public violence.