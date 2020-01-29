Eight arrested after brothers stoned to death in 'mob justice' attack

Two siblings were stoned to death at Letebejane Village, Limpopo, during an apparent mob justice incident.

The brothers, Lukas and Willem Seloma, were accused of having a hand in the disappearance of a man last year.

“According to the preliminary police investigations, the brutal attacks followed an incident that occurred last year on June 13, when a 23-year-old man, Peter “Mapito” Phahlamohlaka, allegedly disappeared while fishing in the Olifants River [Lepelle] with the two brothers,” said provincial spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said police were notified at the time, but a search yielded no leads. A missing person's case was opened.