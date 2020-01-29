South Africa

Hawks arrest man in R1m drug bust in Umhlanga

29 January 2020 - 12:18 By Orrin Singh
Drugs valued at R1m were seized from a house in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Tuesday night.
Image: Hawks

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly dealing in and being in possession of R1m worth of drugs in the posh suburb of Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Tuesday night.

Members of the Hawks, with units of Durban Serious Organised Crime and Crime Intelligence, made the arrest after an intensive investigation.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members arrived at the suspect's premises unexpectedly.

“During the search 15,136 heroin tablets, 2.6kg of heroin powder, 2,669 Mandrax tablets and empty capsules with a street value of approximately R1m were found.”

Mhlongo said members from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in to process the crime scene.

The man is due to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

