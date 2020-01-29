'I just wanted to die': Barbara Hogan on her apartheid-era detention

ANC veteran and former minister Barbara Hogan on Wednesday recalled her own harrowing interrogation in detention by security police who forced information about ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) members out of her.

After weeks of solitary confinement and interrogation accompanied by assault by officers, Hogan tried to end it all. The date was October 26 1981.

“I tried to commit suicide,” she told the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Hogan was testifying at the inquest into the 1982 death of trade unionist Dr Neil Aggett, who was found hanging in a cell at John Vorster Square (now Johannesburg Central) police station. Security branch police claimed he committed suicide.

He was the first white man to die in police detention at the hands of apartheid police.

According to evidence heard earlier, he was arrested because he was suspected of being linked to the ANC — even though this was not the case.