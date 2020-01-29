IN QUOTES | It's becoming the norm to issue death certificates, says Gauteng education MEC
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday addressed Parktown Boys' High School pupils at 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi's memorial service. The teenager drowned two weeks ago while at a school camp in Brits, North West.
Lesufi spoke about the school principal's suspension and urged pupils to speak up against wrongdoing.
Here's what he said in seven quotes:
We're in pain
“Since that fateful day, our hearts beat, but they beat differently. It has been very difficult to even confront the family so that we can provide answers. For the past two weeks, we've been moving from one family to another, to convey our messages of condolences.”
Death certificates
“It is becoming normal for me to issue death certificates rather that report cards. I thought this would be the last of the painful exercises of confronting families and explaining to them what had happened to their children.”
A prayer for safety
“To our creator, never before did we challenge your decisions, but where we are today, we are pleading with you, it's enough, it's difficult, painful, we can't cope.”
Don't be distracted
“No matter how painful it is, we are politely urging you to focus on your studies, we will attend to all other matters. Concentrate on your studies, we'll provide support to you. Those that can't cope, we'll continue to provide counselling services.”
A call to act
“We have to take decisions when things like this happen. Some of them are not easy and harm the people we cherish ...I was with your principal from day one. I received a call from him and, from his voice, I could hear that he was in a difficult position.”
Suspension of principal
“I hope you understand the difficulty in executing some of the decisions that we had to. But we can't leave this matter unattended. We can't say to the parents of Enoch, 'we don't have the answers'. We can't say we don't know what happened and I've urged all investigators that the report must be made available.”
No child will be targeted
“No child under our leadership will be attacked, traumatised and not be allowed to speak because there is a code of conduct that says boys must not cry. Where you see wrong, say it respectfully and I will protect you.”