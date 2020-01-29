IN QUOTES | It's becoming the norm to issue death certificates, says Gauteng education MEC

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday addressed Parktown Boys' High School pupils at 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi's memorial service. The teenager drowned two weeks ago while at a school camp in Brits, North West.

Lesufi spoke about the school principal's suspension and urged pupils to speak up against wrongdoing.

Here's what he said in seven quotes:

We're in pain

“Since that fateful day, our hearts beat, but they beat differently. It has been very difficult to even confront the family so that we can provide answers. For the past two weeks, we've been moving from one family to another, to convey our messages of condolences.”

Death certificates

“It is becoming normal for me to issue death certificates rather that report cards. I thought this would be the last of the painful exercises of confronting families and explaining to them what had happened to their children.”

A prayer for safety

“To our creator, never before did we challenge your decisions, but where we are today, we are pleading with you, it's enough, it's difficult, painful, we can't cope.”