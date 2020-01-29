One man's long walk to help SA fathers connect with their kids

Fitness trainer and motivational speaker Nyiko Masango, also known as Mr Dynamix, is walking over 400km to raise awareness about the importance of active fatherhood.

He arrived in Pretoria on Monday.

Setting out from Tzaneen on January 20, he plans to reach Johannesburg on Wednesday after setting himself a target of walking the distance in 10 days.

Explaining his plans for Wednesday, he told TimesLIVE: "I'll be walking to Sandton, Johannesburg, and a couple of my friends have pledged to join me on this last leg of the walk."

Masango wants to send a simple but important message to fathers in South Africa: “I want fathers to be involved in the lives of their children, holistically. They need to see the importance of being involved fully in the lives of their children. They must be there spiritually and any other way," he said.

"We need to stop this thing of just being there for our children financially."

He said this became his personal mission following his own experience when he did not have access to his child.

During the walk, he has taken breaks at night to sleep at backpackers in the towns he's passed through.

He said Monday - day 8 - was the hardest because of the heat. “It was cloudy throughout my walk and I had to deal with the hot weather when I walked from Hammanskraal to Pretoria. That was the tough part of the walk.”