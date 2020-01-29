South Africa

Pit bull shot while trying to save injured owner from armed robbers

29 January 2020 - 09:53 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A man and his dog were shot during a house robbery in Durban on Tuesday.
A Durban pensioner and his pit bull were shot during an armed robbery at his home in Northdene, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said four gunmen, wearing balaclavas, gained entry to the home at about 10.20pm.

“The resident’s wife was in the lounge when she heard a noise and saw suspects in the kitchen.

“Shots were fired and she immediately ran to the bedroom where she pressed a panic button. When she returned to the kitchen, she found her husband lying on the floor.

“It is alleged the armed suspects gained entry into the home through a door and confronted the woman’s husband, who was talking on his phone in the kitchen.

“The suspects allegedly fired two shots, one of them critically injuring the resident and the other critically wounding his pit bull terrier when the dog intervened during the confrontation,” he said.

Rescue Care paramedics stabilised the 70-year-old man on scene before transporting him to hospital.

The injured dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment. 

“The suspects fled the scene with the resident’s cellphone. It is unclear whether they fled on foot or in a getaway vehicle,” Mathios said.

