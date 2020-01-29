School searches under way as Gauteng clamps down on crime, bullying

The Gauteng department of community safety says it has embarked on an integrated school-safety intervention plan to rid schools of criminal elements to create a conducive learning and teaching environment.

Gauteng schools have recently been marred by incidents of bullying, gangsterism, substance abuse and murder, which sparked outrage in communities.

The department said its intervention plan puts special focus on 30 problematic schools identified by education officials.

The department has visited Freedom Park Secondary School, Oos Rand Secondary School, Lefa-ifa Secondary School in Kwa-Thema, Norkem Park High School, Geluksdal Secondary School and Langaville Secondary in Tsakane.

On Monday, police visited Reiger Park and Oos Rand Secondary schools in Ekurhuleni to conduct searches. Dagga, illegal cigarettes and dangerous weapons, such as scissors and knives, were confiscated from pupils.

Last week, police conducting a raid at Lifa-ifa Secondary School arrested a 51-year-old who was allegedly selling dagga to pupils.