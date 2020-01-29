South Africa

Social media divided over Patrice Motsepe's 'Africa loves America' apology

Not all tweeps have accepted Motsepe's apology for saying 'Africa loves America' at the WEF last week

29 January 2020 - 09:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Patrice Motsepe, through his foundation, issued an apology for saying 'Africa loves America' at a WEF dinner last week.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe on Tuesday apologised for telling US president Donald Trump “Africa loves America” at a dinner during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland last week, leaving social media divided.

Motsepe dominated Twitter trends after a video of him professing Africa's love for America went viral, prompting scores to express their opposing views, with some asking if he had an official position to speak on behalf of South Africans.

In a statement issued by his foundation, Motsepe acknowledged that the debate has “exposed me to the views of Africans who disagreed with my remarks. I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.”

He also advised that in order for South Africans to attract foreign investment, they needed to nurture healthy relations with potential investors.

On Twitter, some accepted the apology, while others rejected it. Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:

