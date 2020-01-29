Social media divided over Patrice Motsepe's 'Africa loves America' apology
Not all tweeps have accepted Motsepe's apology for saying 'Africa loves America' at the WEF last week
Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe on Tuesday apologised for telling US president Donald Trump “Africa loves America” at a dinner during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland last week, leaving social media divided.
Motsepe dominated Twitter trends after a video of him professing Africa's love for America went viral, prompting scores to express their opposing views, with some asking if he had an official position to speak on behalf of South Africans.
In a statement issued by his foundation, Motsepe acknowledged that the debate has “exposed me to the views of Africans who disagreed with my remarks. I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.”
He also advised that in order for South Africans to attract foreign investment, they needed to nurture healthy relations with potential investors.
On Twitter, some accepted the apology, while others rejected it. Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:
On behalf of Africa, I accept Patrice Motsepe's apology 😀— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) January 28, 2020
Patrice Motsepe was over excited, the way ke leng broke ka teng I don't think his apology is enough. Nke a re zame nyana ka TSWALLA MOLOMO nyana wabo pic.twitter.com/LwT4gCZPb4— Leona TTL (@TtlLeona) January 28, 2020
Don't take Patrice Motsepe's apology too seriously. The man achieved what he needed to achieve, i.e. flatter Trump and make it easier for himself to enter the American market. If given another opportunity, he'd do it again. Patrice is a smart man.— Welile 'Welinho' G (@WelsWG) January 28, 2020
On behalf of all the Africans in the diaspora I reject Motsepe’s apology with all the contempt it deserves 😏 https://t.co/8jl7L65UpZ— Zinhle 🕊 (@ZinhleLaKhumalo) January 28, 2020
I personally think Patrice Motsepe must also deposit R10k to every African since he insulted the whole continent. His apology without compensation is meaningless. pic.twitter.com/BX5YTbRqXz— The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) January 28, 2020
On behalf of myself and all of you twittermantarians in Africa and diaspora i accept motsepe apology ✊👏— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 28, 2020
I don't accept the "Nations bread winner " Patrice Motsepe apology never pic.twitter.com/Y2BXgbwHNK— The Duke of #FreeState (@SirDavid_Dashe) January 28, 2020
So Mr Motsepe went there to secure the bag once that was done he then releases an apology? Haibo we can't be fooled that easy, you have the bags already— Black Nubian (@noma_mnguni) January 28, 2020