Striking Unisa workers demand 9% salary increase

Lecturers and admin staff at Unisa are on strike over a nine-percent salary increase.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members downed tools on Friday.

Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba said workers were demanding nine percent, while Unisa was offering six percent.

Xaba said they dropped the initial demand of 15%.

“While the negotiations are taking place, the strike will continue until management meets our demands.

“The idea of negotiations is to find common ground.”

Xaba said all members countrywide reported to the “picket line” on Wednesday morning.