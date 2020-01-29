South Africa

Three Joburg teachers from same school killed in a car accident

29 January 2020 - 15:01 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has another tragedy on his hands with the deaths of three teachers in a car crash.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

Gauteng's education department - still reeling from the recent deaths of several pupils - learnt on Wednesday that three teachers had been killed in a car crash in Johannesburg.

"A tragedy has struck Riverlea High School. They lost three of their teachers in a car accident," said the department's spokesperson Steve Mabona in a brief statement. 

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was making his way to the school on Wednesday afternoon to get more details about the incident.

Just hours earlier, Lesufi had alerted parents about pupils on their way to school being involved in a taxi crash in Vanderbijlpark.

The department has had a traumatic start to the year, with the death of Enoch Mpianzi, 13, on a school camp; the murder of grade 9 pupil Laticia Jansen, 15; and the drowning of Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, 13, in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg.

