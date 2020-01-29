Total shutdown won't solve historical debt problem, says Universities SA

Universities SA (USAF) says individual institutions cannot write off students' historical debt, as demanded, and there cannot be a solution wrought by protests.

“No solution will be found by shutting down universities. In fact, the impact will be on the academic year: on the quality of teaching and learning, the general learning environment and the extent to which students will graduate,” said USAF chief executive Ahmed Bawa.

Bawa’s comments come as the South African Union of Students (SAUS) has called on students across the country to embark on a total shutdown until the department of higher education has wiped off historical debts of students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

At North-West University (NWU), spokesperson Louis Jacobs said the Mafikeng campus was closed.

“Students prevented staff from entering the campus this morning,” said Jacobs on Wednesday. He said he did not know when the campus would open again.