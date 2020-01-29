South Africa

Two KZN women bust for using fake matric certificates on registration day

29 January 2020 - 15:34 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Two women were arrested for using fake matric certificates to register at a KZN university.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Two KwaZulu-Natal women were arrested after they allegedly submitted fraudulent matric certificates to a tertiary institution on registration day.

Police said the pair, aged 20 and 27, arrived at an institution of higher learning in northern KZN on Tuesday last week with the intention of registering for the 2020 academic year.

"While their applications were being processed, it was discovered that the matric certificates that they had submitted were fraudulent," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele, not naming the institution.

"The matter was reported to the Mtunzini police station and a case of fraud was eventually opened for investigation, which caused both suspects to be arrested.” 

The pair have since appeared in the Mtunzini magistrate's court, where their cases were remanded to February 27 and 28.

Both women are out on bail.

Mbele said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were imminent.

