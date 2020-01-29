South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize briefs media on SA's response to coronavirus outbreak

29 January 2020 - 07:29 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will on Wednesday brief the media on the coronavirus outbreak and some of the plans government has in place to deal with it. 

Reuters reported that the new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing. As the death toll climbed to 106, the US warned citizens against trips to the country and financial markets recoiled again at the potential impact on the world's second-biggest economy.

Amid mounting concern about the virus on Chinese social media, the National Health Commission said in a statement that all but six of those killed by the previously unknown flu-like virus were in Wuhan, Hubei province. Though cases of the virus have been confirmed in other countries, no fatalities have been reported outside China.

