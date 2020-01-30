Business must fight climate change now, says banker Sim Tshabalala

Rapid, dangerous climate change is happening and the time to act is now.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said this on Thursday at the Deloitte Africa Outlook Conference 2020, while speaking about factors affecting the environment for business in Africa in the coming year and beyond.

Tshabalala said rapid, dangerous climate change, caused by humans pumping carbon into the atmosphere, was happening right now.

“If we don’t want to condemn our children and grandchildren to much harder lives than our own, then we need to start fixing this right now,” he said.

Tshabalala said the legal infrastructure had been created by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and subsequent Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.

These require that richer countries reduce their absolute output of greenhouse gases and that developing countries reduce the carbon intensity of their growth paths.