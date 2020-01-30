South Africa

Business must fight climate change now, says banker Sim Tshabalala

30 January 2020 - 17:04 By ERNEST MABUZA
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says climate change is real and the time to act is now.
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says climate change is real and the time to act is now.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Rapid, dangerous climate change is happening and the time to act is now.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said this on Thursday at the Deloitte Africa Outlook Conference 2020, while speaking about factors affecting the environment for business in Africa in the coming year and beyond.

Tshabalala said rapid, dangerous climate change, caused by humans pumping carbon into the atmosphere, was happening right now. 

“If we don’t want to condemn our children and grandchildren to much harder lives than our own, then we need to start fixing this right now,” he said.

Tshabalala said the legal infrastructure had been created by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and subsequent Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.

These require that richer countries reduce their absolute output of greenhouse gases and that developing countries reduce the carbon intensity of their growth paths.

Sim Tshabalala 'mildly optimistic' - if upside scenario is created in SA

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala expressed optimism on Thursday that SA's economy might grow a bit faster than predicted in 2020
News
4 hours ago

Tshabalala said technological solutions to counter climate change were available and we needed to use them.

“South Africans have become quite expert on electricity policy, so most of us know that solar electricity generation is now a lot cheaper per kilowatt-hour than coal-powered generation.”

Tshabalala said, however, it was not fair to expect developing countries to stop using the technologies that richer countries used – without any restrictions – to work their way  out of poverty.

“Equally, it is unfair to try to force transitions towards environmental stability without providing real alternatives to people affected by it.”

Tshabalala said business could start by reducing its own direct and indirect carbon output as much as possible, consistent with continuing to grow businesses to serve communities.

“Remember that, as developing country businesses, we don’t need to completely stop using older technologies. But we should use them as little as is practical in meeting our economic and social goals.

Dr Martyn Davies, Deloitte Africa’s MD of emerging markets and Africa, said climate change was affecting the southern hemisphere the most and this affected the availability of water.

To show the damage caused by the effects of climate change, Davies displayed two images of Victoria Falls, one taken in January 2019, when there was plenty of water, and another in December 2019, which showed that the flow of water had been reduced dramatically because of the worst drought in the region in a long time.

MORE

'Stop destroying the future, invest in clean energy': Desmond Tutu and Al Gore

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and former US vice-president Al Gore have called for greater investment in renewable energy.
News
3 weeks ago

Will climate activists be able to keep the heat on after breakthrough year?

This year will go down as the one in which climate change truly hit the mainstream in terms of awareness and protest action. But whether this affects ...
News
4 weeks ago

Australia scrambles to reach thousands stranded by bushfires

A major operation to reach thousands of people stranded in fire-ravaged seaside towns was under way in Australia on Wednesday after deadly bushfires ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. KZN correctional services couple found dead at prison residence after 'domestic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
X