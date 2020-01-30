Facebook app will partner police and public to help find missing children

Speaking at the launch, national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said: “Today we are implementing a strong partnership which will assist SAPS in improving our response time, to enable us to find and safely recover vulnerable missing, abducted or kidnapped children through one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, Facebook”.

In a case of a missing child, the police may declare an Amber Alert if certain conditions are met.

“Once the SAPS has been notified about an abducted child, they must first determine if the case meets their Amber Alert criteria, which includes: the abduction is of a child aged 17 or younger; there is a reasonable belief that the child has been abducted; the SAPS believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm; there is enough descriptive information about the victim and suspected abduction for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert to assist in recovering the child.

“A senior member of the SAPS will assess whether these criteria have been met before authorising the Amber Alert,” explained Facebook.

“The police service will then notify Facebook's global security operations centre, which operates 24/7, that a verified Amber Alert is active.”

This is followed by Facebook “quickly” sending the alert to the news feeds of people located in targeted search areas in SA.

“This is an important step forward in our continued investment and commitment not only to SA but across the African continent. The goal is to instantly galvanise the entire community in the search and recovery of a missing child. Using Facebook enhances the current distribution system by providing all of this information in one place and giving people the ability to share it, wherever they are,” said Emilar Gandhi, Facebook’s head of public policy for the SADC region.

Amber Alerts will be active from Thursday.