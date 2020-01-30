Frank Chikane describes seeing 'very weak' Neil Aggett in detention

After the death of Dr Neil Aggett in custody at the John Vorster Square police station in February 1982, political prisoners temporarily received better treatment from the Security Branch police.

This is according to the Reverend Frank Chikane who was detained at the same time as Aggett, a medical doctor who campaigned for black workers' rights.

“After Aggett’s death, conditions improved,” Chikane told the inquest at the high court in Johannesburg.

“Aggett's death allowed for us to meet family for the first time. That was how I was able to arrange with my wife to sign power of attorney ... I got a new supply of clothes, I was given some food and this was not the case before,” said Chikane. “The torture process stopped during that time ... At least for me,” he added.

Aggett had been arrested in November 1981, among scores of political activists who would be detained without trial by apartheid-era security police. That same year, the Detainees' Parents Support Committee was launched by relatives of those held in custody, to campaign for their release as well as to demand improved oversight of the treatment meted out to them, among other aims.

After spending 70 days in detention, Aggett was found hanging in his police cell at the central Johannesburg police station. He was the first white political activist to die in detention under the watch of the apartheid police.