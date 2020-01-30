South Africa

Livestock 'thieves' load 29 sheep into two cars

30 January 2020 - 07:29 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Image: Saps

Two men were arrested after they were found in possession of 29 stolen sheep in Jouberton, near Klerksdorp in the North West, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Pelonomi Makau said the arrests came after a farmer in the Paardeplaas area, near Hartbeesfontein, alerted police that his sheep were stolen on Tuesday.

Makau said 39 sheep were allegedly stolen from the farm.

A manhunt was launched and two men, aged 33 and 43, were stopped by police in the early hours of Wednesday.

Makau said 29 sheep were found in the two cars they were travelling in.

They are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of stock theft and possession of stolen livestock.

