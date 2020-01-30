POLL | Should Patrice Motsepe have apologised for saying 'Africa loves America?'

A week after making his controversial “Africa loves America. Africa loves you,” statement, business mogul Patrice Motsepe is still the talk of the Twitter streets as the public debates whether he should have apologised for the statement.

Attending a dinner among other billionaires at the World Economic Forum, including US president Donald Trump, Motsepe received a warm welcome from the first world leader, who spoke highly of his work and that of the other businessmen.

In response, Motsepe said, “Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It's very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world.”