South Africa

POLL | Should Patrice Motsepe have apologised for saying 'Africa loves America?'

30 January 2020 - 08:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Patrice Motsepe caused a stir last week when he told US president Donald Trump at a WEF dinner, 'Africa loves America'. He's since issued a statement to apologise.
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA

A week after making his controversial “Africa loves America. Africa loves you,” statement, business mogul Patrice Motsepe is still the talk of the Twitter streets as the public debates whether he should have apologised for the statement.

Attending a dinner among other billionaires at the World Economic Forum, including US president Donald Trump, Motsepe received a warm welcome from the first world leader, who spoke highly of his work and that of the other businessmen.

In response, Motsepe said, “Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It's very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world.”

After being at the receiving end of criticism, Motsepe issued a statement through his foundation, acknowledging his fault in “speaking for all South Africans,” as it is not his right to do so.

He further advised that it's important to be cordial, as this will see SA attract foreign investments.

“A successful, prosperous and growing Africa is good and beneficial not only to the 1.35 billion people living in Africa, but for the world.”

