Progressive or patriarchal? Twitter weighs in on polygamy via #LetsTalkPolygamy
The latest episode of Umnakwethu has sparked a debate on Twitter about whether polygamy, which sees a man taking more than one wife, is still relevant or just another form of patriarchy.
The show, according to Mzansi Magic is meant to “empower” men to overcome their fear of introducing polygamy into their marriages. The episode currently causing a stir featured Bheki Cele, a man who revealed a 12-year affair to his wife.
Among prominent voices who have criticised polygamy is actress Ayanda Borotho, who slammed men for being quick to defend the culture rather than consider the feelings of women and how polygamy scars them.
“When we talk about how hurtful this is for a woman, how oppressive this must be for a woman, your default position is to defend the culture, not the woman.”
Here's a glimpse of what scores had to say about the practice:
Who said polygamy prevents men from cheating? Ba feba ba nale 4 or more wives. I just feel it’s selfish. Rather divorce me if you want someone else! It will hurt once n not my entire life #LetsTalkPolygamy— 17March🎉🎊🎁🎂 (@msboity) January 29, 2020
#LetsTalkPolygamy— Fools Dream (@kmm_alpha) January 29, 2020
It's a simple "Not a chance" for me. One girlfriend/wife is enough. I see not for the reason for two.
Jokes aside, I really hope #Mnakwethu is not renewed for another season. The public humiliation these women face from their husbands is sickening !!!!— Liverpool stan (@sibusimaseko) January 29, 2020
#LetsTalkPolygamy I'd never! Imagine being unhappy my whole life.— Ntombi Ya Xinto 👑 (@CynthiaSytholl) January 29, 2020
#LetsTalkPolygamy I feel men are selfish, why should they be the only ones talking another partner, why can't we both do it.— AfricanRef (@africanrefz) January 29, 2020
Some people are just polygamist by nature , having one partner is never satisfying to them, that's why we get swinger couples and people who are in an "open relationships"— nolwazi mkhize (@nolwazimkhize13) January 29, 2020
There are men and also women who just enjoy having multiple partners.
