Progressive or patriarchal? Twitter weighs in on polygamy via #LetsTalkPolygamy

The latest episode of Umnakwethu has sparked a debate on Twitter about whether polygamy, which sees a man taking more than one wife, is still relevant or just another form of patriarchy.

The show, according to Mzansi Magic is meant to “empower” men to overcome their fear of introducing polygamy into their marriages. The episode currently causing a stir featured Bheki Cele, a man who revealed a 12-year affair to his wife.

Among prominent voices who have criticised polygamy is actress Ayanda Borotho, who slammed men for being quick to defend the culture rather than consider the feelings of women and how polygamy scars them.

“When we talk about how hurtful this is for a woman, how oppressive this must be for a woman, your default position is to defend the culture, not the woman.”

Here's a glimpse of what scores had to say about the practice: