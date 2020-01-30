Rare albino elephant calf on the mend after being ensnared in trap

A rare albino elephant calf is receiving around-the-clock care at SA’s first dedicated elephant orphanage after she was found trapped in a snare with severe injuries.

Four-month-old Khanyisa - meaning “Light” in Shona - is recuperating at Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (HERD) in Limpopo.

“Her wounds indicated that she had been trying desperately to free herself for a few days. She had severe lacerations around the back of her ears and neck that stretched around her mouth and cheeks.

“The top section of her right ear had been sliced off. There was no sign of her herd anywhere,” said HERD in a statement.