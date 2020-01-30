'Scavengers' demand money from motorists at homemade tollgates

Motorists travelling on the N11 near Groblersdal and Marble Hall in Limpopo are being stopped and told to pay an “access fee” at illegal “tollgates” or risk their cars being set alight.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said several “illegal tollgates” had been constructed with rocks, tyres and branches.

Motorists are requested to pay a fee ranging from R10 to R100 to pass, he said.

“We are aware of the situation. We have deployed public order police to attend to it,” Mojapelo said.

Calls to the Limpopo department of transport went unanswered on Thursday morning.

It is unclear whether the extortion is linked to a service-delivery protest this week. Some people speculated as much on social media, with one referring to it as a “protest with benefits”.

One motorist who passed through the area on Tuesday said the community was protesting about a lack of running water.

The man, who asked not to be named, said roads had been blocked throughout the municipality.

“Motorists aren’t allowed to pass, but the scavenger protesters would let you pass provided you gave them money or something. We didn’t pay the money. We lived in the area years ago, so we took back routes.

“No ways are we paying R100 to get home for a municipality error that we have no control over,” he said.