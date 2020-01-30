South Africa

Two Eskom workers, two foreigners arrested for theft in sting operation

30 January 2020 - 15:43 By Rethabile Radebe
Image: Eskom's Operation Khanyisa

Two Eskom employees and two foreigners employed by a scrap dealership were on Thursday arrested for allegedly stealing conductors in the far east of Johannesburg.

Following continued investigations and tip-offs, the police were able to make the arrests.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Our employees were tracked to a scrap metal dealership in the far east of Johannesburg, waiting in an Eskom truck loaded with aluminium conductor estimated to be worth R468,000 and intended to be delivered to the scrap yard.”

Police found more conductors in the scrap metal dealership.

Eskom's senior manager of maintenance and operations in Gauteng, Motlhabane Ramashi, said the four suspects would remain in police custody and appear in court soon.

Eskom is set to also institute its own disciplinary measures against the two employees.

“We are disappointed and concerned that more of our own are implicated in alleged theft of our own material. But we will root out the rot even if it comes from within.”

Ramashi said that just last week another Eskom employee was arrested in similar circumstances.

He added that the theft of Eskom material had huge ramifications and was also part of the reason the power utility continued to experience load-shedding and power outages.

“Any material theft undermines Eskom's ability to deliver on its service delivery mandate ... cable  conductor theft may lead to prolonged power outages and compromises quality supply.”

Eskom has appealed to anyone with information on cable conductor theft in their area to contact Eskom's crime prevention line on: 32211 or Eskom's contact centre on: 08600 37566.

