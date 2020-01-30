UKZN students continue fiery rampage as minister denounces violence

Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN's) Howard College campus continued to disrupt the registration process on Thursday in an attempt to have their grievances heard.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said that around 7.30am about 100 students began protesting.

“They went into the Shepstone Building registration point and activated a fire extinguisher and dispersed the students who were waiting to register. They then proceed to set bins on fire behind the library.”

Naicker said public order police were deployed to arrest the offenders.

“The students ran into various parts of the campus when approached by police. The situation is being monitored. No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.”

Thursday marked the fourth day of violent protests that have gripped a number of the university's five campuses.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning students torched the risk management service's building at the Westville campus.