South Africa

Unborn baby dies after mother is shot during robbery in Port Elizabeth

30 January 2020 - 13:14 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The woman was shot three times after three men demanded her cellphone.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A 31-year-old woman's unborn baby died when she was shot several times during a robbery in Booysens Park, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday.  

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the woman was approached by three men in Desdemonia Close. They demanded her cellphone.

“As she reached for her phone, one of the suspects fired shots at her.”

Naidu said she was shot in the stomach, left upper thigh and right arm.

The woman, who was six-months pregnant, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital where her baby died.

A case of attempted murder was opened.

