WATCH | Mining communities join protest at Cape Town coal summit

The protesters, said Benjamin, were transported to Cape Town with the assistance of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, an affiliate of the German Green Party.

Lucky Shabalala, an activist from Ramaphosa - the village where the two leaders were killed - said they were not consulted by the government when it came to decisions about mining.

He said they named the village to shame the president, who was the founder of Shanduka, after they were allegedly forced to move to make space for an open-cast coal mine.

“In our district of Amajuba we are having a lot of mining rights applications which are being accepted by the department of mineral resources [DMR]," said Shabalala. “DMR is the regulator, so its job is to accept those applications, but at the end of the day those mining companies should come to us as communities and talk to us about those operations which they want to do.

“They don’t talk to us, they only consult the politicians and we are the ones who suffer. We have experienced the deaths of two comrades who were shot last week because they were resisting the injustice that is going to come with mining companies,” Shabalala alleged.