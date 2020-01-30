South Africa

WATCH | Pastor drops dead during sermon

30 January 2020 - 09:37 By Busang Senne

A pastor died while delivering a sermon at the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

The footage shows an impassioned Reverend Bassie Jackals preaching the gospel to his congregation before sitting down on a chair at the front of the stage. He then goes silent and collapses to the floor.

Face2Face reported that Reverend Jackals was pronounced dead in hospital. The autopsy revealed high blood pressure as the cause of death.

READ MORE

WATCH | 'Flying pastor' delivers sermon suspended in mid-air

Who said the pastor has to stand on stage to preach? Nah, fam. This guy is levels.
News
1 year ago

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa trends as video of her and pastor Bushiri re-emerges

The video sparked controversy online; even EFF leader Julius Malema had something to say.
Politics
1 month ago

Julius Malema to pastor Neyi Zimu: 'You fought a good fight'

EFF leader Julius Malema has paid tribute to gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu after news of Zimu's death on Wednesday.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. KZN correctional services couple found dead at prison residence after 'domestic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
X