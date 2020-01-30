WATCH | Pastor drops dead during sermon

A pastor died while delivering a sermon at the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

The footage shows an impassioned Reverend Bassie Jackals preaching the gospel to his congregation before sitting down on a chair at the front of the stage. He then goes silent and collapses to the floor.

Face2Face reported that Reverend Jackals was pronounced dead in hospital. The autopsy revealed high blood pressure as the cause of death.