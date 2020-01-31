South Africa

Armed robbery victim dies while pitbull still in critical condition

31 January 2020 - 14:28 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A man and his dog were shot during a house robbery in Durban on Tuesday.
A man and his dog were shot during a house robbery in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A Durban pensioner whose dog was also shot while trying to protect him during an armed robbery in Northdene, south of Durban, died in hospital on Friday.

The 70-year-old and his pitbull, Hunter, were shot when gunmen descended on the home on Tuesday night.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson confirmed the man died on Friday afternoon.

"I can confirm this victim has passed away in hospital due to his injuries. The brave dog is said to still be in a critical condition," he said.   

House Robbery foiled as Hunter the Pitt Bull scares off 4 armed suspects in a botched Robbery in Northdene last...

Posted by Andreas Mathios on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said four gunmen wearing balaclavas gained entry to the home at about 10.20pm.

“The resident’s wife was in the lounge when she heard a noise and saw suspects in the kitchen.

“Shots were fired and she immediately ran to the bedroom, where she pressed a panic button. When she returned to the kitchen, she found her husband lying on the floor.

“It is alleged the armed suspects gained entry into the home through a door and confronted the woman’s husband, who was talking on his phone in the kitchen.

“The suspects allegedly fired two shots, one of them critically injuring the resident and the other critically wounding his pit bull terrier when the dog intervened during the confrontation,” he said.

Rescue Care paramedics stabilised the 70-year-old man on the scene before transporting him to hospital.

The injured dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic. 

“The suspects fled the scene with the resident’s cellphone. It is unclear whether they fled on foot or in a getaway vehicle,” Mathios said.

MORE

Pit bull shot while trying to save injured owner from armed robbers

A Durban pensioner and his pit bull were shot during an armed robbery at his home in Northdene, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.
News
2 days ago

KZN robbery suspects die after crashing vehicle during police chase

Three suspects were killed and two others critically injured when a vehicle they had allegedly stolen overturned during a high-speed police chase ...
News
2 hours ago

Facing death at dawn: Waking up with a gun at my head

“We don’t want to kill you!” A man in a grey tsotsi beanie has his hand on my neck, pushing me down onto the bed. He’s pointing a large gun at my ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat South Africa
  5. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
X