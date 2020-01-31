Duduzane: the ANC's new rock star? Plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Duduzane Zuma has the country in a frenzy.
Jacob Zuma's favourite son has just shaken the dust off his appearance at the Zondo commission into state capture and now seems to think he is the new rock star of the ANC rally.
Is he interested in politics, or is this just part of his elaborate plan to exonerate himself?
We wouldn't quite call him a rock star. He and his “brothers”, as he likes to refer to the Gupta brothers, are at the centre of the state capture net that nearly pulled the country to the bottom of the ocean.
Six witnesses have so far implicated him as a Gupta lackey at the Zondo commission. It was, in fact, allegations against him and the Guptas made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that put state capture on the agenda and led to the commission being established in the first place.
Duduzane shot through the ranks at breakneck pace in the Gupta business empire. At 26, he was made director of Sahara and then in no time had lined up more directorships.
Near the end of the road, just before the state capture bomb finally exploded, he was allegedly a billionaire and in charge of several Gupta enterprises — from media companies to mining. He was allegedly earning about R300,000 a month from director's fees only — allegedly even more than the Guptas were making individually.
Duduzane's comeback after his appearance in front of Zondo and his revealing BBC interview reached a climax at the ANC's 108th birthday bash in Kimberley earlier in January. The 36-year-old arrived in a fancy suit, bodyguards in tow, and social media was lit.
What is going on here?
It might be really simple. There is no great plot to turn him into an ANC leader or to involve him in ANC politics. The man is after all as politically savvy as a teenager and has never been active in the ANC. He has always been all about the business.
Duduzane Zuma has donned his best political suit to gain popular support to wear as armour against future prosecution.
That's all.
