Ex-Gigaba adviser becomes deputy public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday confirmed the appointment of Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Deputy Public Protector.

This was after parliament’s justice portfolio committee endorsed her for the position following interviews after she topped a list of seven shortlisted candidates. Gcaleka replaces Advocate Kevin Malunga, who left the office in early December.

She joins the public protector’s office as Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fighting for her job amid a parliamentary process aimed at removing her.

“President Ramaphosa has wished Advocate Gcaleka well on her new role and is confident she will execute the responsibilities before her with diligence and commitment,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

Gcaleka, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, is a former Special Advisor in the Ministries of the National Treasury and Home Affairs.

Her experience in the state is notable, having previously served as Senior State Advocate and Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority.

She became an admitted advocate of the High Court in 2006 and is a former national chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa. Gcaleka is also a member of the Black Lawyers Association.

As Malunga vacated his office last year, he warned that his successor must not be “starstruck by politicians”.

As deputy public protector, he said, you have no job going to politicians parties or being overly buddy. “You can’t have a situation where they buy you dinners, they buy you whiskey, you go to their parties, you don’t do that in this role. I have a very polite and somewhat good relationship with people in the state but I will not be seen at their houses or at their parties,” he said.

His advice to his successor; “you've got to be a person of very strict principles, don’t take gifts that will come back to bite you and manage conflict of interest”.

He repeated: “it is a powerful position” and whoever steps in his shoes must use it wisely.

Gcaleka was nominated for the position by the ANC in parliament last year despite the objections of opposition MPs, who pointed out that she was former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s adviser when he was found to have lied under oath during the Fireblade Aviation case. She had worked as Gigaba’s legal adviser in the last two portfolios he held before he resigned from the cabinet in 2018.

The ANC rejected this, stating Gcaleka was ahead of other candidates for the position of deputy public protector as she "has a legal background‚ has been dealing with trial procedure through criminal trials‚ has been involved in investigative nature of work and has been exposed to the criminal justice system as a whole.”