South Africa

'Expect increased load-shedding' — Eskom's Andre de Ruyter

31 January 2020 - 10:54 By Rethabile Radebe
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Eskom announced on Friday that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented until Monday next week.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Eskom announced on Friday that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented until Monday next week.
Image: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

South Africans should expect increased load-shedding, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Friday, while the power utility works to resolve the country's energy crisis.

De Ruyter was giving an update on Eskom's operational performance.

Eskom announced on Thursday that scheduled power outages would resume overnight. An update on Friday said stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented until Monday next week. The power utility said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity and depleted emergency reserves. In addition, three big units are scheduled for planned maintenance on Friday.

“Our system is constrained. It's unreliable and it's unpredictable, it is prone to unplanned outages and breakdown. We are extremely scrupulous when it comes to the imposition of load-shedding. It's not a decision we take lightly. I'm personally involved in every decision to impose load-shedding. It's very regrettable for us to have to do this to SA,” the new CEO said.

De Ruyter said Eskom had to change its planned maintenance philosophy, and this was likely to result in load-shedding.

“We will, unfortunately, have to expect some increase in load-shedding. We are going to have to do this in a structured and carefully managed way.”

This is a developing story

READ MORE:

Overnight load-shedding is back

Eskom has confirmed that stage two load-shedding will commence from 9pm on Thursday evening due to “system constraints” and “depleting emergency ...
News
20 hours ago

Stage 2 load-shedding due through weekend

Eskom says load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Friday until 6am on Monday. This follows overnight power cuts enforced from Thursday evening.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on country's energy crisis

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter will on Friday brief the media on how the power utility aims to resolve the country's energy crisis.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat South Africa
  5. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X