Ga-Rankuwa schoolgirl filmed hitting fellow pupil is arrested for assault

In the first, the alleged bully, a girl, is seen hitting a schoolmate as the victim tries to cover her face, not defending herself. This happened in full view of other pupils who watched until one pupil intervened and walked away with the alleged bully.

A second video shows the alleged bully spilling what appears to be milk over her victim's head. Again, the victim does not react.

It appears both videos were taken on the same day.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday after being alerted to the incident. After his visit, Lesufi’s office announced that the alleged perpetrator of the assault was suspended with immediate effect and her victim would receive counselling.

“The parents of the victim are advised to monitor her and inform the district if there’s a need for intervention,” Mabona said.

The department had encouraged the victim’s family to open a case of assault against the perpetrator.

“The school governing body will be requested to provide reasons why they should not be disbanded during the course of next week,” Mabona said.

On Thursday evening, another video began circulating. This video showed the alleged bully looking straight into the camera as she apologised to her victim, her parents and Lesufi.

“I have tainted the name of my school. Please forgive me for what happened,” she is heard saying in Setswana.

“I would like to ask for forgiveness from Mr Panyaza Lesufi. I respect the decision he has taken, including me being removed from school and having a case being opened against me.

“May I please just ask that I be allowed to write my exams at the school? Even if I cannot write the exams at that school, can I just be allowed to write them?”

The department has not responded to this video.