KZN robbery suspects die after crashing vehicle during police chase

Three alleged robbers were killed and two others critically injured when they crashed a vehicle believed to have been stolen during a high-speed police chase near Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Thursday night.

According to several sources close to the investigation, three of the men had robbed and severely beaten an elderly taxi owner at his home in eSikhawini, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The men, one of whom was armed, proceeded to tie up the victim and rob him of his cellphones. They then allegedly fled the scene in the victim's blue Toyota Avanza.

The vehicle had been fitted with a tracking device and members of Tracker Connect alerted members of Marshall Security, Ntuzuma SAPS and Durban K9 Unit to intercept the car which was heading towards Durban.

A high-speed chase ensued when the vehicle was positively identified.

The vehicle was chased from M25 Dube Village towards Ntuzuma G, when the driver lost control going around a bend and crashed into a yard.

Two of the men died on the scene while another died after being transported to hospital. The two remaining suspects are being held under hospital guard at KwaMashu Police clinic.

Police did not respond to queries at the time of publication.