PODCAST | 'SA’s Princess' – still missing two years later

On December 31 2017, three-year-old Siphesihle Dlamini was snatched from within metres of her mother and while surrounded by an entire church congregation.

Two years later and despite an intensive police investigation and the help of private investigators, Siphesihle remains missing.

Her parents, instead of enjoying raising their young family, spend their days being called to identify tiny bodies at mortuaries across the country and begging for the safe return of their beautiful daughter – since termed “South Africa’s Princess”.

In today’s minisode, True Crime South Africa shines the spotlight on the baffling and frightening case of Missing Siphesihle Dlamini.

