Portia Derby appointed as group chief executive of Transnet SOC

Portia Derby has been appointed as group chief executive of Transnet SOC, the ministry of public enterprises said on Friday.

The appointment was made after an “extensive and rigorous search”.

Public enterprises said the recruitment process was run by the board of Transnet, which made a recommendation on the preferred candidate to the public enterprises minister. Cabinet concurred with the appointment at its meeting on January 31.

“Ms Derby is an independent and dynamic leader with vast experience in the public and private sectors. She is a former director-general of the department of public enterprises, which has Transnet as one of the state-owned entities it oversees,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This experience will stand her in good stead in her new assignment. She will work with the board, management team, workers, unions and other stakeholders to rebuild an institution that was severely affected by state capture and large-scale corruption.”