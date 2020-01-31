These provinces had the most service delivery protests in 2019

Gauteng remains the province where the most service delivery protests occur in SA, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

That's according to the latest data released by Municipal IQ on Thursday, which tracked protest trends in the country during 2019.

“Although 2019 recorded a significant number of service delivery protests, especially in the first few months of the year, these tailed off after May’s general elections, bringing the annual tally behind 2018,” the organisation said in a statement.

Data on service delivery protests by province during 2019 indicated that Gauteng took pole position with 24%, KwaZulu-Natal came in second place with 21% and the Western Cape third at 19%. The Northern Cape recorded 1% of tracked protests.