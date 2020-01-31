South Africa

Torture, racism & activism -Frank Chikane's testimony at Neil Aggett inquest

31 January 2020 - 10:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Reverend Frank Chikane.
Reverend Frank Chikane.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane

Torture, abuse and alienation. These are some of the harrowing experiences anti-apartheid activist Reverend Frank Chikane and fellow activist Dr Neil Aggett were allegedly subjected to at the John Vorster Square police station at the height of apartheid.

Chikane on Thursday testified before the inquest into Aggett's death, describing the lengths the apartheid security branch went to, to get information from them.

He also said he does not believe Aggett committed suicide as has been claimed over the years.

Here's a summary of his testimony in five quotes:

Torture 

“We were tortured thoroughly at John Vorster. That is the detention where they used third degree methods, which means there were no rules. They trampled on me and did anything they could to you. About three people died during that detention.”

Aggett's death might not have been suicide

“The story was either you hung yourself or slept in the bath shower, but we never believed those stories. He was struggling to walk and was walking slowly, almost like a patient who was being assisted to get to the cell. He looked very weak in my view and, distressed.”

Alienated from the church

“The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church has changed radically. It was divided along racial lines before. When we united in 1996, the leader of the white church publicly asked for forgiveness about what they did to me. We are the only church that was divided that has since reached unity. Back then, there was no sympathy, they believed I was a terrorist.”

Families of detainees were kept in the dark

“We couldn't call for a stay away, it was illegal to announce somebody had been detained, and we had to use the churches across the country to say 'we are praying for so and so in detention'. That was the only way the families would know, because it was illegal to do that announcement.”

Young people were detained 

"I was interrogated for 48 hours and then I stopped. I told them anything you will get now will not make sense and I refused to talk to them for two hours. They unchained me, drove me to Rustenburg prison and dumped me there until the following year."

MORE

'They eavesdropped on my prayers': Rev Frank Chikane describes horrors of detention at Aggett inquest

If the evidence of Reverend Frank Chikane was anything to go by, the church was not a place of refuge even for men of the cloth during the days of ...
News
21 hours ago

Frank Chikane describes seeing 'very weak' Neil Aggett in detention

After the death of Dr Neil Aggett in custody at the John Vorster Square police station in February 1982, political prisoners temporarily received ...
News
19 hours ago

How Barbara Hogan tried to keep fellow comrades out of jail

Former struggle stalwart Barbara Hogan, who was an underground ANC operative when it was banned during apartheid, on Wednesday testified about how ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat South Africa
  5. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X