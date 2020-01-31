South Africa

WATCH | Little Artist School: Raising the next generation of artists

31 January 2020 - 06:00 By EMILE BOSCH

Edward Selematsela started the Little Artist School in an orphanage in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, in 1995.

Twenty-five years later, the school is based in trendy Braamfontein.

Selematsela describes art as his lifeline, as necessary to him as his heart.

“I wasn't one of those children who played soccer, I was always inside creating art with anything I could lay my hands on,” he says.

Having grown up in rural Limpopo, Selematsela made the move to Johannesburg in the early 90s, thereafter achieving international success, with exhibitions in France, London and Norway, among others.

Selematsela's art reflects a mixture of modern and contemporary styles, mediums vary with his mood.

Not simply content with his own success through art, Selematsela turned to teaching underprivileged youths how to become artists.

Buhle Hlatshwayo is Selematsela's longest-standing pupil. An orphan himself, Hlatshwayo joined the Little Artist programme in 1999.

Hlatshwayo draws inspiration from the melting pot of Johannesburg inner-city life.

Having filled the role of a teacher, Hlatshwayo is hopeful that the sharing of knowledge will continue for generations to come.

“We are giving back to the younger generation, so they can keep going,” he says.

A number of Selematsela's students have gone on to achieve local success, something he takes great pride in.

Now funded by Charities Unlimited, he is hopeful that he can find more funding, to raise artists for generations to come.

