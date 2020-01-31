WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize to give update on coronavirus
31 January 2020 - 07:41
Health minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to give an update on the developments of coronavirus.
Mkhize will be joined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
Earlier this week, the minister reassured South Africans that the country has sufficient contingency plans to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News reported on Thursday that WHO had officially declared the virus as a global health emergency.