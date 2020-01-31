South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize to give update on coronavirus

31 January 2020 - 07:41 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to give an update on the developments of coronavirus.

Mkhize will be joined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Earlier this week, the minister reassured South Africans that the country has sufficient contingency plans to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

BBC News reported on Thursday that  WHO had officially declared the virus as a global health emergency.

READ MORE:

India reports its first case of coronavirus

India said on Thursday a patient in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case in the country of the ...
News
21 hours ago

'Nightmare holiday': Cruise ship in Italy in lockdown over feared coronavirus case

Over 6,000 tourists were blocked on a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday after the vast liner was placed on lockdown over two suspected cases of the ...
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus lockdown in China

It may look like science fiction, but South Africans are quickly getting used to the spectacle of passengers passing through doors at airports ...
News
1 day ago

Airlines cancel or cut flights to China in wake of the coronavirus

A number of airlines say they are halting or reducing flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat South Africa
  5. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X