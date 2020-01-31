South Africa

WATCH | Quarantine and screenings: four key points from health minister's coronavirus briefing

31 January 2020 - 13:46 By Zama Luthuli

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday reassured South Africans that no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. This after the World Health Organisation on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

Mkhize says SA is ready to tackle the virus should cases be detected here, with each province having designated centres of isolation and a national emergency operations centre in place.

SA is a referral laboratory for other African countries. While Mkhize confirmed that samples have come in from other African countries for testing, he did not specify which countries or whether any samples tested positive for the virus.

High risk airports have screened travellers coming from Asia and other parts of the world for coronavirus. No confirmed cases have been reported.

