GDE to seek detailed explanation after pupil allegedly ‘slam-dunked’ onto concrete

The Gauteng department of education says it will seek a detailed explanation after an altercation in which a pupil was allegedly assaulted by another pupil at Roodepark High School.

The department said it only learnt through the media on Saturday about the incident, which occurred on Wednesday.

“We are informed that a mother complained that her son, a 17-year-old was on Wednesday, 29 January 2020, allegedly slam-dunked onto the concrete by a fellow learner during an altercation,” said the department.

GDE expressed disappointment that it wasn’t immediately informed but only learnt through the media about the incident, which left a pupil hospitalised.