South Africa

KZN man caught by mom raping her teen daughter gets life in prison

01 February 2020 - 11:20 By Suthentira Govender
A 50-year-old man will spend life behind bars for raping a KwaZulu-Natal teenager
A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for raping a 14-year-old girl whose mother caught him in the act.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the 50-year-old man was convicted and sentenced in the Empangeni regional court on Wednesday for the 2018 incident which took place in Ngwelezane, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He was renting a room from the girl’s mother.

“The victim alleged that while she was washing her school uniform she was called by the accused into his room.

“He locked the door, overpowered and raped her.

“She attempted to fight him but he overpowered her. She was relieved when she saw her mother entering the room because she knew it was all over ...”

Mbele said the girl’s mother managed to lock the man in the room before calling the police.

“The accused made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Empangeni regional court on January 29,” said Mbele.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said: “We applaud the mother for not taking the law into her own hands and for trusting the justice systems to do what it does.”

