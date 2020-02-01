South Africa

KZN man shot dead after firing at police during crime-busting operation

01 February 2020 - 11:39 By Suthentira Govender
A police search and rescue team retrieved the body of a man who was allegedly killed by police after he opened fire on them in Inanda, Durban
Image: Supplied

Police allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man who opened fire on them during a stop-and-search operation in Inanda, north of Durban on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a police team was conducting an operation in the Congo area of Inanda when the man allegedly drew a firearm and shot at them.

They returned fire, allegedly killing the man.

Police search and rescue officers were dispatched to help retrieve the man's body from the bottom of a steep embankment.

Mbele said an inquest docket has been opened and cases of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were being investigated.

