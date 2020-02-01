Suspected rhino poachers caught with a rifle, binoculars and home-made silencer

Suspected rhino poachers were stopped in their tracks when KwaZulu-Natal police arrested them on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said four suspected poachers – aged between 22 and 24 – were arrested and charged for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition while on their way to Dukuduku, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“Police had received information of the suspects travelling on the R618 .... on their way to Dukuduku.

“Police found the vehicle on the road and swooped on the men.

“During a search of the vehicle police found a rifle, binoculars, ammunition, a home-made silencer and cellphones,” said Mbele.

The four men are expected to appear in court soon.

Mbele said police were also trying establish whether they were linked to other crimes in the area.