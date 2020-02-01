WATCH| Three heartwarming moments from Enock Mpianzi's funeral

A funeral service for 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi was held at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg.

The former Parktown Boys' High School pupil died last month during a school orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits.

Mpianzi's death has brought into sharp focus a glaring lack of safety measures at adventure camps, which are not regulated.

About a week ago, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suspended the school's principal, Malcolm Williams.

Over the next few weeks, the Mpianzi family will be consulting with legal representatives — paid for by the EFF — over what is likely going to be a civil claim against the school and education department for alleged negligence.