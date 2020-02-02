Child found waiting alone after dad disappears at Cape beach

A search is under way for a Cape Town man who went missing in the surf while swimming at Monwabisi beach.

City of Cape Town Lifesaving, at Monwabisi on the False Bay Coast, had initiated a search for the adult swimmer while the NSRI was alerted at 12.14pm on Sunday, said the NSRI's Vaughn Seconds.

A sea rescue craft and the Skymed rescue helicopter were deployed, along with divers and personnel from various police and government agencies.

“Despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search, which included Fire Dive Unit rescue divers, NSRI rescue swimmers and CoCT lifeguards deployed into the surf conducting free dive sweeping line search efforts, no sign of the man has been found,” said Seconds.

The police dive unit has been tasked with continuing the search.

“The man's daughter, believed to be aged 8, was located at their vehicle in the parking area.”

The child has been taken into the care of police for now. Investigations are under way.