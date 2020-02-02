South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding to continue till Monday morning

02 February 2020 - 12:16 By Rethabile Radebe
The troubled power utility said it was still experiencing system constraints but that good progress was being made into replenishing emergency water and diesel reserves needed to limit load-shedding over the coming week.
Image: Gallo Images

Eskom announced that it would be sticking to its plan to continue with scheduled power cuts until Monday morning.

The troubled power utility said it was still experiencing system constraints but that good progress was being made into replenishing emergency water and diesel reserves needed to limit the possibility and magnitude of load-shedding in the week ahead.

“Our teams are working hard to reduce unplanned outages or breakdowns which were at 12,080MW at 07:00 this morning.” 

A number of customers were unable to check when their residential areas would experience load-shedding due to technical glitches, but Eskom has reassured customers that this has been fixed.

The power utility also urged customers to continue using power sparingly.  

In Johannesburg, where residents were advised last week that load-shedding had been averted, multiple suburbs were without power as City Power was hit by technical problems at its substations.

The largest was a trip at the Sebenza substation at the weekend which resulted in several areas in east and central Johannesburg experiencing a total loss of supply. The outage affected close to ten substations supplying electricity to several suburbs.

Eskom's technicians were also attending to a major outage in the Petervale and Paulshof suburbs in the north of Johannesburg.

